Kitchen
Monti catered to his mother’s love of cooking by giving her ample storage areas along the 70-foot long walnut wall-slash-cabinet. The refrigerator, kitchen items and other goods easily disappear into the home when not in use. The nonporous, stain, scratch and heat resistant CeasarStone countertops also make for easy clean-ups after cooking a feast.
Inspired by a love of camping, the Bush House, by Archterra, nods to California’s Case Study Houses, built from the 1940s to the 1960s. Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through the house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and salvaged furniture.
Many of the home’s original finishes could not be salvaged, including the walnut plywood in the dining area and kitchen. The siding was replaced with a fresh veneer of the same wood. Recessed baseboards give the kitchen island, topped with a Whitehall Cambria countertop, the appearance that it is levitating. The gilded hanging lamp by Peill & Putlzer was purchased secondhand in France.