SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by David Bowen

Kitchen

View 16 Photos
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
For the backsplash, the homeowner chose ceramic tiles in a honeycomb pattern by Portland-based Clayhaus to compliment the walnut-faced cabinetry.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
The great room opens onto a wood deck cantilevered over the hillside, with glass pocket doors able to fold away for indoor-outdoor living.
The great room opens onto a wood deck cantilevered over the hillside, with glass pocket doors able to fold away for indoor-outdoor living.
Anchoring a multi-family property in Chula Vista is a 1,200-square-foot garage that Ramiro Losada-Amor of Modern Granny Flat transformed into an ADU for Jorge Cuevas Antillón and Ruben Martínez. The garage door is from Coastal Garage Doors.
Anchoring a multi-family property in Chula Vista is a 1,200-square-foot garage that Ramiro Losada-Amor of Modern Granny Flat transformed into an ADU for Jorge Cuevas Antillón and Ruben Martínez. The garage door is from Coastal Garage Doors.
Monti catered to his mother’s love of cooking by giving her ample storage areas along the 70-foot long walnut wall-slash-cabinet. The refrigerator, kitchen items and other goods easily disappear into the home when not in use. The nonporous, stain, scratch and heat resistant CeasarStone countertops also make for easy clean-ups after cooking a feast.
Monti catered to his mother’s love of cooking by giving her ample storage areas along the 70-foot long walnut wall-slash-cabinet. The refrigerator, kitchen items and other goods easily disappear into the home when not in use. The nonporous, stain, scratch and heat resistant CeasarStone countertops also make for easy clean-ups after cooking a feast.
In the kitchen, an elongated window breaks the custom walnut cabinetry by Contour Woodworks.
In the kitchen, an elongated window breaks the custom walnut cabinetry by Contour Woodworks.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
The kitchen, in particular, has strong connections to the outdoors with ample daylight, windows, and direct access to the yard.
Inspired by a love of camping, the Bush House, by Archterra, nods to California’s Case Study Houses, built from the 1940s to the 1960s. Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through the house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and salvaged furniture.
Inspired by a love of camping, the Bush House, by Archterra, nods to California’s Case Study Houses, built from the 1940s to the 1960s. Set on a family cattle farm in a Western Australia coastal town on the Margaret River, Bush House marries a single-plane roof with a prefabricated steel frame support structure. A rammed-earth wall carries through the house into the outdoors, melding with oiled plywood, anodized aluminum, and salvaged furniture.
Many of the home’s original finishes could not be salvaged, including the walnut plywood in the dining area and kitchen. The siding was replaced with a fresh veneer of the same wood. Recessed baseboards give the kitchen island, topped with a Whitehall Cambria countertop, the appearance that it is levitating. The gilded hanging lamp by Peill & Putlzer was purchased secondhand in France.
Many of the home’s original finishes could not be salvaged, including the walnut plywood in the dining area and kitchen. The siding was replaced with a fresh veneer of the same wood. Recessed baseboards give the kitchen island, topped with a Whitehall Cambria countertop, the appearance that it is levitating. The gilded hanging lamp by Peill & Putlzer was purchased secondhand in France.
The architects created built-in storage to show off Frank and Amy’s extensive LEGO collection. A glimpse of the couple’s collection can be seen on the left.
The architects created built-in storage to show off Frank and Amy’s extensive LEGO collection. A glimpse of the couple’s collection can be seen on the left.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Custom walnut cabinetry designed by Michael Weidner at Radhaus Kabinett Co. are framed by a Cambria Brittanicca Warm backsplash and topped with Q Premium Natural Quartz and Calico white quartz countertops.
Volt 678 bar stools by Pedrali line the island. The floors throughout are hand-troweled concrete.
Volt 678 bar stools by Pedrali line the island. The floors throughout are hand-troweled concrete.