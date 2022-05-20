Get 35% off Dwell with promo code RESERVE35
Stainless steel cabinets from IKEA were paired with a Corian countertop in the renovated kitchen. The custom cabinetry will be accessed by a rolling library ladder, which the couple will have fabricated by a local woodworker.
Rolling cabinets by Sandusky proved a handy storage solution in Hutchins’s studio.
Furniture is now placed within the confines of the platform to create a defined seating area.
In 2020, Isabel and David Yahng bought their Portland house, which was originally designed by architect Saul Zaik in 1963.
White Kitchen with High Window
An existing, tall Douglas fir stands sentinel at the left corner of the property outside the concrete wall. Pattison planted Colorado blue spruces in front of the Corten steel infills.
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
"I created an entire wall of cabinetry on the North side of the main living and dining area to organize the kitchen and living spaces,
A nighttime view reveals the glow of the pink interior and the entrance open to the backyard.
The arrangement of windows in the home creates a play of light and shadow and allows the family to experience different views as they move around the space. “It’s about creating a calm, comfortable home that is still dynamic,” says architect Line Solgaard. “There are 360-degree views but you don’t see in every direction at all times—there are moments of drama throughout.”
The pantry lines the wall to the right.
The renovated interior offers unobstructed views and a clean, minimal backdrop for Rick and Lucy's bespoke collection of furniture, art, and decor.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
“It didn’t bother me to do a house with a lot of things half the size of what people think is normal,” John Picard says of his half-lot home (above) in Manhattan Beach. The home’s steel frame offers a maximum expanse of glass. Because of the small footprint, Picard wanted every inch of the living space to be usable—which is made possible by the steel frame and a service core that runs the entire height of the building.
