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Collection by Linda Fouche

Kitchen

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After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
After 10 years of living in this post-and-beam house designed by celebrated local architect John Storrs, Jeff and Todd knew they wanted a renovation to focus on opening up the kitchen.
Clerestory windows bring plenty of natural light into the double-height kitchen. The kitchen has a white quartz countertop and island, and a white Carrara marble tabletop.
Clerestory windows bring plenty of natural light into the double-height kitchen. The kitchen has a white quartz countertop and island, and a white Carrara marble tabletop.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
Feldman Architecture opens up a dark and cramped seaside house with big windows and a healthy dose of wood.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The table is by Silvio Rohrmoser and the pendants are by Catellani&amp;Smith.
The table is by Silvio Rohrmoser and the pendants are by Catellani&amp;Smith.
Inside, the flooring is made from light-honed 3/4-sawn oak.
Inside, the flooring is made from light-honed 3/4-sawn oak.
The kitchen features custom millwork, a painted metal hood, and oak cabinetry.
The kitchen features custom millwork, a painted metal hood, and oak cabinetry.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
A red doorbell (by Spore Big Ring) near a curve in the living room ceiling evokes a dolphin or elephant profile—not in the original design, but a nice Easter egg for those in the know.
A red doorbell (by Spore Big Ring) near a curve in the living room ceiling evokes a dolphin or elephant profile—not in the original design, but a nice Easter egg for those in the know.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
A textile by Claire Hu hangs above the stair near the entry.
The open kitchen is the heart of the home—there is no living room. The island was designed by Wook Choi.
The open kitchen is the heart of the home—there is no living room. The island was designed by Wook Choi.
The kitchen is now in the front of the house and features Ikea cabinets with flat plywood fronts, made by Plykea. The circular indents on the face of each function as a handle or drawer pull.
The kitchen is now in the front of the house and features Ikea cabinets with flat plywood fronts, made by Plykea. The circular indents on the face of each function as a handle or drawer pull.
"Because it's simple, and because it's everywhere, it's immersive,
"Because it's simple, and because it's everywhere, it's immersive,

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