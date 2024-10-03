Kitchen
New sliding glass doors strengthen the home’s connection to the outdoors by making the surrounding foliage part of the interior experience. Although Wes and Tara considered painting the walls green, they ultimately opted for a custom white paint color that would allow nature to provide the color for much of the year. That sense of intentional restraint extends throughout the house.
After: The soaring new living and dining space benefits from an abundance of natural light from every side, and they spent a lot of time trying to find the best lighting for the kitchen. The final choice: long, narrow copper pendants from Denmark suspended by ultra thin wires to not disrupt the visual flow of the room.
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