Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by AnnPA

Kitchen

View 10 Photos
Kitchen , view South looking over the boulders below
Kitchen , view South looking over the boulders below
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
Before: The kitchen layout and finishes were also streamlined in keeping with the rest of the remodel.
Before: The kitchen layout and finishes were also streamlined in keeping with the rest of the remodel.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
The kitchen sits underneath a workloft accessible by a wooden ship's ladder. Callie's dad Trevor Hilpert fabricated the ladder and much of the loft casework in his San Juan Island woodshop.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The kitchen features black soapstone countertops, white oak cabinets, and exposed fir beams above.
The countertop is 4030 Pebble by Caesarstone atop custom Ash cabinetry. The faucet is by Dornbracht.
The countertop is 4030 Pebble by Caesarstone atop custom Ash cabinetry. The faucet is by Dornbracht.
The new kitchen layout allows sightlines to the entry, from the slot window beside the buffet. "Now they have a sense of who's coming and going,
The new kitchen layout allows sightlines to the entry, from the slot window beside the buffet. "Now they have a sense of who's coming and going,
The backsplash tile is from Fireclay in Neptune. When friends come over for parties, they help themselves to a glass from the cupboard. "It feels very organic,
The backsplash tile is from Fireclay in Neptune. When friends come over for parties, they help themselves to a glass from the cupboard. "It feels very organic,
A dumb waiter connects the pantry and parking area.
A dumb waiter connects the pantry and parking area.