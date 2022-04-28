SubscribeSign In
The kitchen has a cooktop, oven, and enough prep space for Koltuniak and her husband (plus their two sons when they visit).
A steel staircase connects the living room to the new second story while acting as a functional sculpture in the space. Cameron repurposed the timber paneling from another building site.
Jeremy and Jiminie took the most liberties with design in the kitchen, which features a concrete tile floor, PaperStone countertops (made from recycled paper and resin), a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a Wolf induction stove. The pair worked with Swiss furniture company USM to outfit their kitchen with dead stock shelving.
“Daniel knew what he wanted, and that made it easy for the materials,” says Bernardo.)
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.
New white oak cabinetry in the expanded kitchen was designed with midcentury-inspired detailing and hardware.
The home's original butternut paneling in the kitchen inspired new white oak cabinetry for its open plan layout.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
The couple chose Thermador appliances from Don’s Appliances. The black Nero Marquina marble counters are in a high honed finish, which kept them from becoming too gray in the finish process.
Exposed support posts become a design feature with a swooping cut-out in the kitchen counter.
“They really wanted to have tile in the kitchen and at the front door, but everyone disliked that hard edge line,” says Gregga. “Doing the organic edge of the tile helped make the entry space and kitchen feel like one, and then it disintegrates into the living and dining room.”
Recycled Altrock work surfaces and larch cabinetry define the kitchen design.
An extension for a family of four in Melbourne placed the kitchen in a newly constructed garden terrace, maximizing connection to the outdoors. An impressive 30-foot glazed opening spans the length of the extension, allowing a seamless flow between the kitchen and greenery.
The kitchen showcases stainless steel counters created by Tyler, a metal fabricator. The greenery from the outdoors pours in through the large windows, creating connection between the interior and the exterior.
The team created an open floor plan for the interior, where the kitchen opens to the dining and the living areas. Concrete flooring lends a soothing quality to the rooms, where there's a built-in concrete bench that also acts as a plinth for the fireplace.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
