kitchen
Jeremy and Jiminie took the most liberties with design in the kitchen, which features a concrete tile floor, PaperStone countertops (made from recycled paper and resin), a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a Wolf induction stove. The pair worked with Swiss furniture company USM to outfit their kitchen with dead stock shelving.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
25 more saves