SubscribeSign In
k
Collection by Karen Migdalene Burg

Kitchen

View 60 Photos
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
From the bedroom, glass and iron doors reveal the open kitchen space. Although unconventional for privacy, the glass doors enhance the feeling of an open plan.
The cabinets were custom designed by Síol Studios and painted Deep Jungle—a bold shade of green from Pratt & Lambert. The backsplash features hand-painted terra cotta tiles by Walker Zanger. The oven range is from AGA Countertops. The floor is finished with hand-painted arabesque terra cotta tiles from Tabarka Studios.
The cabinets were custom designed by Síol Studios and painted Deep Jungle—a bold shade of green from Pratt & Lambert. The backsplash features hand-painted terra cotta tiles by Walker Zanger. The oven range is from AGA Countertops. The floor is finished with hand-painted arabesque terra cotta tiles from Tabarka Studios.
The kitchen's white palette allows the bright blue cabinets and gold hardware to stand out.
The kitchen's white palette allows the bright blue cabinets and gold hardware to stand out.
Nerd Stools by Muuto
Nerd Stools by Muuto
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
Artwork serves as the ultimate connecting factor in the home. Cartwright used as many local artists as possible for an original look that was all Serenbe.
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
“We chose a gray veined marble (Vermont Royal Danby, from ABC Worldwide) for the kitchen counter,” Barker says. “We found bleached walnut floors from Madera to tie the parlor floor together.”
T
T
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
Some laminate cabinets offer the sleek appearance of wood at a fraction of the cost.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
The backsplash and counters are marble, which will patina overtime. The couple found the handwoven rug while traveling in Morocco.
A dusty-pink facade is only a hint of what’s inside this 18th-century structure. For Sérgio Antunes, cofounder of Lisbon-based Aurora Arquitectos, the charming exterior and its rich pigment provided a fascinating starting point for the renovation of the Rose Building—a single-family residence in southern Portugal that his team turned into five glowing apartments in collaboration with Lisbon architecture studio FURO. Throughout are huge swaths of color with unique touches: For example, painted on the ceiling of the central stair is a moody mural of a woman in the style of a fresco, and in one of the unit’s bathrooms, more ceiling artwork depicts a mermaid emerging from a swirl of waves. Elsewhere, arched windows, sloped ceilings, ornate moldings, and wooden doors elegantly play off Portuguese marble and patterned ceramic tiles. With the go-ahead from the city, the architects were also able to construct a modern addition at the rear—The Mustard Building—that pairs natural wood partitions with the subdued tones of creamy terrazzo.
A dusty-pink facade is only a hint of what’s inside this 18th-century structure. For Sérgio Antunes, cofounder of Lisbon-based Aurora Arquitectos, the charming exterior and its rich pigment provided a fascinating starting point for the renovation of the Rose Building—a single-family residence in southern Portugal that his team turned into five glowing apartments in collaboration with Lisbon architecture studio FURO. Throughout are huge swaths of color with unique touches: For example, painted on the ceiling of the central stair is a moody mural of a woman in the style of a fresco, and in one of the unit’s bathrooms, more ceiling artwork depicts a mermaid emerging from a swirl of waves. Elsewhere, arched windows, sloped ceilings, ornate moldings, and wooden doors elegantly play off Portuguese marble and patterned ceramic tiles. With the go-ahead from the city, the architects were also able to construct a modern addition at the rear—The Mustard Building—that pairs natural wood partitions with the subdued tones of creamy terrazzo.
The architects replaced the existing small and dark kitchen with an open-plan cooking and dining area that includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight. Muted earth tones, such as the olive-green cabinets and jade tile backsplash, mimic the hues of the lush greenery outside.
The architects replaced the existing small and dark kitchen with an open-plan cooking and dining area that includes floor-to-ceiling windows and a skylight. Muted earth tones, such as the olive-green cabinets and jade tile backsplash, mimic the hues of the lush greenery outside.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,

40 more saves