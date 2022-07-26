SubscribeSign In
Induction cooktops, growing steadily in popularity due to their energy efficiency and speed, are part of the offering as well as as a selection of exhaust hoods.
30-Inch Induction Cooktop by Fisher &amp; Paykel. Induction gives this cooktop extremely accurate temperature control, and its slim dimensions leave plenty of open counter space.
The remodel involved removing a wall in the kitchen to open up the main living spaces. “I typically prefer having individual rooms for certain purposes, but the open plan works well in a midcentury home,” says Whitney.
Dominique Crenn in her home just outside San Francisco.
The 200 Series Combi-Steam Oven. This new steam oven from Gaggenau has multiple humidity settings and a sleek profile, making it an elegant addition to your island.
The Color Box cabinet on the wall became part of the catalyst for Henrybuilt's Primary Objects system. The table was a new product made specifically for the Ridge House and the flooring, which Henrybuilt normally doesn't not do, was another customized feature. "We wanted a tone we couldn't get elsewhere,
A result of a small gap between appliances, the Vertical Bar Block has since become a signature example of how Henrybuilt systems are architecturally integrated to maximize every bit of usable space.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
