Collection by Maureen Hill

kitchen

The north-facing kitchen features new oak millwork and a lime-paint ceiling. Vintage Thonet chairs surround a marble table designed by Margles.
The kitchen has Ann Sacks tile on the backsplash.
The kitchen features custom timber furniture, Tasmanian oak cabinetry, and custom cabinetry ﬁnished in Dulux White Cabbage. The pastel green hue complements the forest-green, leather bench seats and nods to the original kitchen’s former color.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
The Kast Light Grey Porcelain floor tiles are from Mandarin Stone.
Inside, dappled light falls on a clay-finished wall and green and pink cabinets from Pluck. The colors “reflect a modern, pastel interpretation of a Victorian aesthetic,” says Wilkes.
To avoid the sight of dirty dishes, the sink is on the side rather than in the island, where instead an induction stove from Bora (with a cleverly designed down-draw exhaust system) makes the kitchen “really social,” says Kate. “One of us can be cooking while the other can sit and have a glass of wine.”
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.
The birch was custom kerfed to look like planks and finished in a white varnish. The table and peninsula were also made to fit snugly into the A-frame.
Full-height, black sliding glass doors connect the interior spaces to the rear courtyard and enable indoor/outdoor living.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
Parota wood continues in the spacious kitchen. Marisa and Christopher found the blue tile that runs throughout the home on a trip to León, Mexico. "It called out to us," says Christopher. Festooned with small stars, its tone matches the color of the ocean perfectly.
