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Collection by Simone Hashmi

kitchen

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In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
The kitchen cabinetry is from Ikea. It features orange handles found via Etsy.
The kitchen cabinetry is from Ikea. It features orange handles found via Etsy.
A Bosch stove is now where the sink used to be. The fixtures are by Hansgrohe, rift-sawn red oak cabinetry by GLN, and countertops by Caesarstone.
A Bosch stove is now where the sink used to be. The fixtures are by Hansgrohe, rift-sawn red oak cabinetry by GLN, and countertops by Caesarstone.
In the open-plan kitchen, Knight combined green Ikea cabinets with an affordable leathered granite, along with Samsung appliances and Lumens sconces. “Having ample space for day-to-day activities was important, but so was having space that flows,” he says.
In the open-plan kitchen, Knight combined green Ikea cabinets with an affordable leathered granite, along with Samsung appliances and Lumens sconces. “Having ample space for day-to-day activities was important, but so was having space that flows,” he says.
For the sake of affordability and durability, the architect employed vinyl flooring for $5,980 throughout the ADU. In the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a vaulted ceiling lends a feeling of luxury and spaciousness.
For the sake of affordability and durability, the architect employed vinyl flooring for $5,980 throughout the ADU. In the open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a vaulted ceiling lends a feeling of luxury and spaciousness.
Nicole Boone stands in the kitchen of her renovated ranch house in the View Park section of Los Angeles. A finance executive with an eye for art and design, Nicole enlisted the help of Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner of architectural studio AllThatIsSolid to open up the home’s 1920s layout and bring her love of art, color, and nature to the 1,563-square-foot space. Like many ranches in the hilly neighborhood, the house steps gently down the street, creating three interior levels.
Nicole Boone stands in the kitchen of her renovated ranch house in the View Park section of Los Angeles. A finance executive with an eye for art and design, Nicole enlisted the help of Max Kuo and Danielle Wagner of architectural studio AllThatIsSolid to open up the home’s 1920s layout and bring her love of art, color, and nature to the 1,563-square-foot space. Like many ranches in the hilly neighborhood, the house steps gently down the street, creating three interior levels.
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
"We like quartzite because it has the movement of marble but is more resilient,
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
After: The Kitchen
After: The Kitchen
After: The Kitchen
After: The Kitchen
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea, with fronts made by Friso. They are painted green with linseed oil paint.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The kitchen features a checkerboard cement-tile floor, green countertops, and integrated appliances.
The handles are from Gon's collection for ZETA. "We understand that architecture exists at multiple scales,
The handles are from Gon's collection for ZETA. "We understand that architecture exists at multiple scales,

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