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Collection by Paola Giuliano

Kitchen

Kitchen

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A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
Colors Luiza chose for an exterior wall are reflected throughout the home, such as in the Brazilian green marble floors in the kitchen/living area, as well as built-in kitchen cabinetry, covered in Salmon Formica. Tito designed the dining table.
Colors Luiza chose for an exterior wall are reflected throughout the home, such as in the Brazilian green marble floors in the kitchen/living area, as well as built-in kitchen cabinetry, covered in Salmon Formica. Tito designed the dining table.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
"When not being used as my studio, the living room is transformed into a meeting space with modular furniture designed to adapt to any occasion. The sofas can face each other or form an L-shape, depending on the vibe you want to create,
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
A West Elm rug in the bedroom.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
A Duxiana king-sized platform bed and a Mañana lamp in the master bedroom.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
Air Force atomic vintage dining chairs, and a custom dining table made from oak and safety glass.
A RH Fulham leather sofa, a Garza Marfa striped blanket and HD Buttercup cushions.
A RH Fulham leather sofa, a Garza Marfa striped blanket and HD Buttercup cushions.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
A Bosch 800 series dual fuel range and Caesarstone Raw Concrete countertop from IKEA.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
Due to the project's relatively modest budget, expensive materials and finishes were used sparingly. Details like this stunning steel staircase were prioritized. The steel fabricator and joiner generated their shop drawings from Downie North’s 3D model, resulting in a seamless connection from the ground-floor concrete slab to the floor above.
Peled advised his clients that, "The main effort for the budget needs to be that change of the layout to open all the crucial spaces in the apartment to that beautiful view."
Peled advised his clients that, "The main effort for the budget needs to be that change of the layout to open all the crucial spaces in the apartment to that beautiful view."
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.

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