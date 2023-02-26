Kitchen
If you decide to mix finishes, Dublin advises choosing one finish for a statement element—such as the pendants over the kitchen island—and a contrasting finish for smaller elements, such as cabinet hardware, shelving, or rail systems. Here, Ormandy pendants and Blair faucet are in aged brass, which contrasts with the oil-rubbed bronze of the cabinet hardware, shelving, and pot rack.
This kitchen features Rejuvenation’s new Allenglade pendants and sconces to create a strong statement with lighting. Here, the design follows the “rule of three,” which dictates that three pendant lights will create a sense of visual balance when evenly spaced over a large island. The oil-rubbed bronze finish of the lighting has been matched with the finish of the Poetto faucets and the Rye counter stools to create a cohesive, industrial-inspired aesthetic throughout.
A new kitchen at the front of the house completes the trifecta of reworked rooms on the main level. It fits nicely into the notion of balancing new and old elements throughout the house, with oak detailing married to exposed brick, offset by strip lamps. The Hee bar stools are by HAY, the Caravaggio P3 pendants are by Light Years, and the range oven is from Britannia.