A perpendicular wing houses the garage. The house has no air conditioning, relying on lake breezes and cross-ventilation for cooling. Each bedroom has a screened door that opens to the deck and an adjustable transom above the hallway door to encourage the circulation of air.
The rhythm of the battens is picked up at the vertical screen of the front porch to provide some privacy for the large picture window behind.
The house is balanced atop a rocky slope. “Not one millimeter of rock was blasted away,” says Rickard, who deferred to the topography in his design.
The great room opens onto a wood deck cantilevered over the hillside, with glass pocket doors able to fold away for indoor-outdoor living.
A high-efficiency wood stove found on a remainder sale pairs with radiant heated concrete floors and solar power to keep the homeowner cozy even when power goes out.
Spyon Cop is located in the Cairngorms in Scotland, a large national park renowned for its natural beauty and access to outdoor activities like hillwalking, mountain biking and climbing. The house is located on a hilltop where the River Don bends, and overlooks beautiful views down two valleys. “Our clients wanted the house to feel like it belonged, so Spyon Cop is quite modest in its size and form, but also in its presence,” explains architect Kate Brown. “It sits gently on the land.”
Carsten and his wife, Linda, purchased a 2.5-acre parcel of land that has sweeping views of Rosario Strait, and several nearby islands. "We like to bring coffee out here in the morning and just look out at the water,
An outdoor shower is backed by a large piece of steel left to weather in the elements.
Finland (male) - named after a trip Mike took the year ofBathroom floor tile - Waterworks Bathroom wall tile - Ann Sacks Bathroom plumbing - Waterworks his birth, and Mikes love of Scandinavian design
Síol Studios designed the custom lighting system and walnut-and-steel kitchen island, which was fabricated by Trojan Woodworking. A vibrant mural by Bay Area artist Jet Martinez enlivens the space, and the bar stools are from Ohio Design.
An apartment's bedroom space and box. "How much do people pay to try to get distressed brick in their room nowadays?" asks Melissa. "We wanted to highlight that and not break it up."
The bedroom features sweeping views over the valley and the river through expansive glazing, and a door opens out to the patio that spans the length of the home.
The kitchen has Ann Sacks tile on the backsplash.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
SHED added oversized sliding glass doors which allow for indoor/outdoor living during the warmer months, while new wood cabinetry establishes a clean, minimalist aesthetic, and an oversized, marble-topped island with a table extension provides room to cook, eat, and entertain. Oversized sliding doors open to the expansive deck, while skylights fill the space with natural light—a necessity with Seattle's gray winter skies.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
Both the main house and the cabins were designed to bring the outside in, celebrating a connection with the surrounding forest. The expansive deck on the main house almost doubles the usable square footage, blurring the barrier between the interior and exterior.
