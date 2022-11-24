SubscribeSign In
A painting by Aboriginal artist Yinarupa Gibson Nangala hangs in the kitchen, with a barstool from Danish designer Erik Buch in the foreground.
The house has the feel of a refined barn: The kitchen flows into the dining area, then into a den. The two PISE “chimneys” serve to demarcate the transitions and visually unite the space.
The master bath commands one of the best views in the house.
Inside, the living areas flow around a green box that contains the kitchen and a full bath.
Terrazzo floors and skylight up above add visual interest.
Kitterman designed built-ins along one wall of the apartment to hide heating and cooling equipment. The pendant light, dining table, and chairs are all vintage, sourced from Europe and Palm Springs. Herringbone oak floors throughout are by LV Wood.
A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsoe hangs tough on the only opaque wall of the living room. Russell-Clarke and Moolsintong designed the coffee table, and Marcel Wanders gets credit for the Bottoni sofa for Moooi.
At a home in California, wood and glass take the lead, including wood drawers with cutout pulls for a custom but simple look.
Mechanical engineer Jan Moolsintong and industrial designer Peter Russell-Clarke get epic views of San Francisco from their 1,800-square-foot house overlooking the Mission District. On warm nights, they eat dinner perched on Eiffel side chairs by Charles and Ray Eames around a table from Room & Board. The distinctive facade has operable porthole windows and a slatted garage door custom-built by Raimundo Ferreira.
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
The kitchen is a miracle of efficiency, with Antonio Citterio’s Convivium system for Arclinea shoehorned into a tight galley layout. The built-in Miele oven has storage above, and the Sub-Zero drawers are far less bulky than a freestanding refrigerator. The Carrara marble countertop and backsplash were custom cut by Brooklyn’s Acme Marble Co.
Don’t be afraid to invest in organization systems for your office, closet, and bedroom. They can make all the difference!
Alex Gil and Claudia DeSimio created a duplex in an apartment building where they’d been renting for years in Brooklyn, New York, and set to work gutting the interior and adding a new rooftop addition clad in panels of Cor-Ten steel.
Alex Gil and Claudia DeSimio created a duplex in an apartment building where they'd been renting for years in Brooklyn, New York, and set to work gutting the interior and adding a new rooftop addition clad in panels of Cor-Ten steel.

