Porcelain tiles by Nemo Tile make up the kitchen, complementing light white cabinetry imported from Poland. The island counter is quartzite, and the faucet is Grohe.
For Monica, the kitchen became the heart of the home. "Most of my time at home is spent in the kitchen,
The Meadows features a cantilevered balcony that overlooks the meadow and lap pool. Marvin Ultimate Sliding doors and matching white oak frames extend the home’s warm interior palette and frame views of the surrounding landscape.
Custom Marvin Ultimate windows are seamlessly integrated into the home’s architecture above a built-in window seat designed by Michael as an homage to Donald Judd and a contemplative spot for morning coffee.
The kitchen at Taigh Créadha was created as a social space by 56 North Kitchens, who also made the doors, dining table, and bookshelves, all in oak veneer. Vintage Ercol stacking chairs are complemented by a pair sourced secondhand.
A mother-son duo of designers, Nicolas Dutko and Chantal Jais tackled the renovations.
The living room adds pops of blue and red color. The hutch at right was shipped from the couple's home in Tokyo.
The new dining area, just off the kitchen, was designed around a lamp that Peter brought back from Japan.
The ground floor material palette features polished concrete floors and lime washed walls.
We felt more freedom then to make the kitchen fit but do it the way we needed to do it with a lot of comfort.
Honka prepares their building system so that logs arrive on site pre-cut to their exact sizes, drilled for electrical wiring, sealed, and tagged with an ID that notes the assembly location.
The couple spent $30, 933 on windows and doors, including this sliding glass door outlined in wood.