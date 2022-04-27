SubscribeSign In
Collection by Sarah Johnston

kitchen

Rice is a must for the family's meals. The rice cooker comes out onto the counter when it's time to cook.
Custom MDF cabinetry was built by local cabinetmakers InGrain Custom Millwork and painted a soft gray shade.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
To avoid running the tap—and pouring water and money down the drain—the Lais installed a Rinnai tankless water heater and Metlund D’MAND recirculating pump for near-instant hot water. When David or Mayuko enter the Miele-outfitted kitchen, a sensor triggers the systems, readying the water to flow out of the faucets at piping-hot temperatures four to five times more quickly than without the setup.
Located on the ground level, the kitchen and main living space are open to the elements. Large sliding doors pocket into the wall cavity, providing a seamless connection to the coast. Skylights allow natural light to filter into the space while providing glimpses to the green roof above. A horizontal window provides a snapshot to the rugged, mountainous terrain. The linear kitchen leads along a circulation spine, which connects to the more private areas.
By dropping the window sills to the same height as the kitchen counters, Rafael created a cleaner look and brought in more light.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
The previous galley-style kitchen was dark and closed off from the rest of the house. For the remodel, Sammie requested high ceilings, no upper cabinets, and U-shaped drawers. Simple white-painted upper shelves display a collection of ceramic dishes.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
The great room is designed for indoor/outdoor living. The floor-to-ceiling glass wall at the back of the space (which is just a slice of the all-glass rear) includes a bi-fold NanaWall door system that opens the home to an outdoor terrace and the lush surroundings.
The upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a wall of blue-green handmade tile, with a glaze that reflects the sunlight.
Now, a picture window frames the views into the garden, and a tall glass and steel door accesses the backyard.
In this kitchen in Australia, a freestanding island is lit by a skylight and track lighting, while the texture and color of the siding of the island provide a marked contrast to the dark cabinetry of the rest of the kitchen. An oversized sink makes the island an ideal prep space.
The residents store perishable items that don’t need refrigeration—like fruits, vegetables, onions, and garlic—in maple-lined pantry drawers.
The original 16th century stone walls are left exposed in the kitchen.
The kitchen features radiant-heated bluestone floors and a quartzite backsplash.
The house's simple palette gives it a streamlined and pleasant effect.
The kitchen runs under the black block that descends from the ceiling. The countertop is concrete and the cabinet fronts are hardware store shelves mounted on an Ikea base. Dried beach kale branches hang in the corner. The dining table is a piece of plywood painted black atop a base from Hay. Thomas made the bench using wood left over from the forms used to cast the concrete wall boards.
