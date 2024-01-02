Architecturally inspired to make a statement, our design for the kitchen incorporates bold colours and striking lines to infuse expression into this spacious, open environment. This kitchen is meant to be an inviting and entertaining space and features a custom folding sliding window that seamlessly connects the indoors to the outdoor space. Positioned perfectly beneath this window is the sink, allowing you to enjoy the beauty of the backyard while taking care of daily tasks. The hardware adorning this kitchen is organic in form, adding an artistic touch to the space. In contrast, the serving pantry is intentionally muted, providing a harmonious counterpoint to the kitchen. It is equipped with a second sink and dishwasher to strategically enhance the overall entertaining experience.