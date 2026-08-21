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Collection by Sarah Johnston

kitchen

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“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
“The home wasn’t an inexpensive house to build,” says architect Peter Tolkin. “At the same time, it doesn’t have very fancy interior finishing. We wanted to design a modern house with a certain kind of spirit, and we didn’t think that the interior materials needed to be overly fancy. The two places where we really splurged—I think to great effect—were on the tiles in the bathrooms and kitchen, and the copper cladding, which protects the house but also has a very strong visual component to it.”
The shelving and bench in the dining room are more salvaged joists, combined with white oak cabinetry and a custom table designed by Kaplan.
The shelving and bench in the dining room are more salvaged joists, combined with white oak cabinetry and a custom table designed by Kaplan.
The refrigerator is to the side of the pantry and forms a niche with a wine fridge and appliance garage separate from the cook’s main work space.
The refrigerator is to the side of the pantry and forms a niche with a wine fridge and appliance garage separate from the cook’s main work space.