The new cabinet fronts are from Reform CPH and painted a custom blue-green color. The counters are solid white quartz with a thin profile, paired with black hardware from CB2. The ceiling light is by Cedar & Moss, and Hong added a skylight. “The kitchen doesn't get the best light,” says Hong. “It has one window facing the street, but there's a plant right in front of it. So, we popped that skylight in there to bring in more natural light.”