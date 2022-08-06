Dwell House
Collection by
Austin Howell
Kitchen
View
7
Photos
The kitchen is another space that evokes modern flair, complete with a stainless-steel worktop and black bespoke cabinetry.
Cream subway tile backsplash is the perfect backdrop for a custom built amber tile wrapped kitchen hood.
A large kitchen island with a built-in gas range offers ample space for meal preparation and casual dining.
The most recent homeowner updated the kitchen and bathrooms.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
For this kitchen, the architects paired slate-gray HPL (high-pressure laminate) cabinets by Henrybuilt, cool Basaltina countertops, with custom shelving and a white Corian backsplash.
