SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie Cohen

Kitchen

View 32 Photos
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Kitchen
Full bath with chevron flooring.
Full bath with chevron flooring.
A high-gloss finish can be achieved by having a local automotive shop repaint the cabinet fronts. The finish will be long-lasting, strong, and shiny.
A high-gloss finish can be achieved by having a local automotive shop repaint the cabinet fronts. The finish will be long-lasting, strong, and shiny.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
About her collection of cookware, Tyler comments: “I use accessories as the color in spaces so these items are an integral part of the overall design."
About her collection of cookware, Tyler comments: “I use accessories as the color in spaces so these items are an integral part of the overall design."
kitchen
kitchen
Brightening the kitchen was a renovation priority. The cabinets are custom, the sink is by Kohler, the ceiling lamp is Jasper Morrison’s Smithfield C for Flos, and the Castore pendants are by Artemide.
Brightening the kitchen was a renovation priority. The cabinets are custom, the sink is by Kohler, the ceiling lamp is Jasper Morrison’s Smithfield C for Flos, and the Castore pendants are by Artemide.
The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Photo by: Matthew Williams
The Mandayam–Vohra family gathers under one of Workstead’s signature three-arm chandeliers, shown here in its horizontal configuration. Photo by: Matthew Williams
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.
A minimalist interior located in Tel-Aviv, Israel, has been designed by Yael Perry. The apartment was renovated and includes a bright living space, kitchen, and one bedroom, along with a wide bathroom. The designer, who wanted to provide a unique aesthetic that also made the space feel more spacious and bright, chose to design the apartment in one shade of color: white.
"Shane enjoys both cooking and entertaining so we maximized the counter space to make meal prep and hosting easy," Priftaj says. "It was also very important that the kitchen include a gas grill so he could quickly and conveniently grill without having to climb up five flights of stairs to use the bbq on the patio." Priftaj selected high-gloss acrylic white cabinets from bulthaup's b3 line with an aluminum backsplash and b3 prism drawer system to keep things tidy. A Wolf hood and gas cooktop with chargrill give Carslake the flexibility he desired for indoor grilling. The counters are polished white quartz.
"Shane enjoys both cooking and entertaining so we maximized the counter space to make meal prep and hosting easy," Priftaj says. "It was also very important that the kitchen include a gas grill so he could quickly and conveniently grill without having to climb up five flights of stairs to use the bbq on the patio." Priftaj selected high-gloss acrylic white cabinets from bulthaup's b3 line with an aluminum backsplash and b3 prism drawer system to keep things tidy. A Wolf hood and gas cooktop with chargrill give Carslake the flexibility he desired for indoor grilling. The counters are polished white quartz.
The kitchen's overhead cabinets have been built from solid timber recycled from re-milled Messmate hardwood floorboards. The dainty scallop tiles cover the kitchen backsplash, giving the space a visual identity.
The kitchen's overhead cabinets have been built from solid timber recycled from re-milled Messmate hardwood floorboards. The dainty scallop tiles cover the kitchen backsplash, giving the space a visual identity.
Designer Eric Ford chose a Poggenpohl kitchen system with a laminate finish for its durability and minimalist style. Glazed Ann Sacks tiles add texture and visual interest.
Designer Eric Ford chose a Poggenpohl kitchen system with a laminate finish for its durability and minimalist style. Glazed Ann Sacks tiles add texture and visual interest.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.
A Fisher & Paykel refrigerator.

12 more saves