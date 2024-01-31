SubscribeSign In
Collection by Karen Henricks

Kitchen

We added octagonal tile as a colorful kitchen backsplash in a purposefully non-uniform pattern for a punchy kick.
As much as she loves a fun trend, Emily Henderson says that it's a good idea to choose a neutral backsplash so that you can enjoy it for years to come.
A perfect mix of materials: knotty pine floors, Carrara marble backsplash, quartz counters and dark grey painted island cabinetry complete the modern farmhouse look.
41zero42's new line U-color comes in 64 kaleidoscopic hues ranging from bold greens and saturated reds to cool blues and everything in between, neutrals included.
