In addition to high ceilings and all new appliances, the kitchen also offers wraparound counters and open shelving.
Keeping it simple and clean, the interior echoes the open theme of the space, while the stripped Douglas fir post-and-beam frame is given a chance to shine.
Robinson punched two large openings through the primary wall in the center of the house to create a larger, more inviting living environment. The kitchen includes white oak flooring, rift-cut white oak veneer cabinets, and ceramic tile from Heath.
The interior is filled with a range of salvaged woods. Throughout the space, you’ll find floors made of white oak from Oregon, reclaimed red oak, and cork. The open kitchen features quartz counters, an induction cooktop, and salvaged wood accents.