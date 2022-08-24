SubscribeSign In
Kitchen

The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The counter and backsplash are made up of a marble slab leftover from a bigger job.
The arched sconce, inspired by Allied Maker’s contour light, was custom-crafted to perfectly fit the kitchen window. The brass faucet is by Waterworks. The sink and countertop are both custom concrete designs by JHID which were fabricated in Oregon by Cement Elegance.
A handcrafted wooden partition delineates the kitchen from the surrounding living spaces.
The main living areas are located at the back of house, where ample natural light filters through two large skylights, sash windows, and French doors leading to the garden.
Curtis swapped out the flooring for a handmade ceramic tile, and used a rich dark wood for the counter. The existing cabinet bases were repainted.
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
The six-burner La Cornue stove provided visual inspiration for the eclectic, vintage finishes throughout the rest of the home.
Green honed marble counters blend with green-painted Douglas fir cabinetry in the kitchen. "We wanted to avoid having too many different colors in one small space,
The Ikea Sektion cabinets have blue acrylic fronts from The Cabinet Face. Astrid and Alessandro ordered extra material to create a matching island, which is topped with Lapitec, a stone composite. The faucet fixture is from Brizo.
In the kitchen, mullioned glass cabinets showcase Isabella’s tableware and treasures, while a brass pot rail makes it easy to grab her cooking tools.
The coved roof and arched doorway came out, and the teal cabinets create a separation between the kitchen and living room.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Monroe Workshop custom made the kitchen shelves.
"We started to piece together this idea of a floor that's all just geometry and chaos, but that still honors the monochromatic elements of the space and highlights the bluish-gray-green tones of the original cement walls," says Jonathan.
McBride installed herringbone floors on the parlor level to make the space look larger. "The motion explodes the walls,
Generous light flows into the kitchen, complete with a custom cabinetry and a central island.
