Kitchen
If you decide to mix finishes, Dublin advises choosing one finish for a statement element—such as the pendants over the kitchen island—and a contrasting finish for smaller elements, such as cabinet hardware, shelving, or rail systems. Here, Ormandy pendants and Blair faucet are in aged brass, which contrasts with the oil-rubbed bronze of the cabinet hardware, shelving, and pot rack.
If you don't like handles sticking out from your cabinet doors, then one quirky and clever idea is to have a hole drilled near the top of the cabinet door, so you can stick you finger in it and pull the door open. These orange-painted MDF cabinets in a New Zealand beach house is an example of how this idea works brilliantly in cheery, low- kitchen.