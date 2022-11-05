This kitchen features Rejuvenation’s new Allenglade pendants and sconces to create a strong statement with lighting. Here, the design follows the “rule of three,” which dictates that three pendant lights will create a sense of visual balance when evenly spaced over a large island. The oil-rubbed bronze finish of the lighting has been matched with the finish of the Poetto faucets and the Rye counter stools to create a cohesive, industrial-inspired aesthetic throughout.