Kitchen
The kitchen features custom cabinetry by Ferris Co, rift and quarter sewn white oak floors, and Caesarstone counters. By pushing the screened-in porch off of the house, the structure does not block the window, allowing for more light. "While you're at the sink working in the kitchen, you can see these huge oak trees above you," says Scott.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
23 more saves