SubscribeSign In
d

Kitchen

View 43 Photos
Extensive storage in the kitchen hallway provides plenty of spots to put beautiful objects on display or tuck them neatly out of sight.
Extensive storage in the kitchen hallway provides plenty of spots to put beautiful objects on display or tuck them neatly out of sight.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry by Ferris Co, rift and quarter sewn white oak floors, and Caesarstone counters. By pushing the screened-in porch off of the house, the structure does not block the window, allowing for more light. "While you're at the sink working in the kitchen, you can see these huge oak trees above you," says Scott.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry by Ferris Co, rift and quarter sewn white oak floors, and Caesarstone counters. By pushing the screened-in porch off of the house, the structure does not block the window, allowing for more light. "While you're at the sink working in the kitchen, you can see these huge oak trees above you," says Scott.
In the dining area, Emeco Navy chairs tuck into a custom fir table with metal legs. Lapalma Thin bar stools offer extra seating around the kitchen counter. Appliances include a Wolf propane range, integrated Subzero fridge, and Miele dishwasher.
In the dining area, Emeco Navy chairs tuck into a custom fir table with metal legs. Lapalma Thin bar stools offer extra seating around the kitchen counter. Appliances include a Wolf propane range, integrated Subzero fridge, and Miele dishwasher.
The couch is a vintage Milo Baughman, along side the Bessarabian rug, also vintage.
The couch is a vintage Milo Baughman, along side the Bessarabian rug, also vintage.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
The kitchen is located in a bespoke timber joinery unit that divides the “living shed.” The timber has been stained black to contrast with the surrounding timber cladding, and brass counters and backsplashes echo the use of brass details throughout the interior. “Brass was a very special material—used sparingly—that has come to be a hallmark of the project,” says architect Ben Shields.
The new walk-through pantry with laminated glass doors runs the width of the kitchen and features reclaimed timber shelving. The floors are engineered oak.
The new walk-through pantry with laminated glass doors runs the width of the kitchen and features reclaimed timber shelving. The floors are engineered oak.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
Jen was adamant about having dark wood floors, which are used throughout the home to either contrast or coordinate with the neutral palette.
In the open kitchen, wood-paneled sliding doors conceal dark cabinetry, and together with a sleek, dark counter, and a shiny bronze-clad island with a sink, the kitchen becomes part of the overall design rather than simply an area of utility.
In the open kitchen, wood-paneled sliding doors conceal dark cabinetry, and together with a sleek, dark counter, and a shiny bronze-clad island with a sink, the kitchen becomes part of the overall design rather than simply an area of utility.
With the doors and sliding glass wall both open, the home takes advantage of the breeze to remain cool.
With the doors and sliding glass wall both open, the home takes advantage of the breeze to remain cool.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen and study
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen and study
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
"Anthony and Sherry love to entertain, so they wanted something that felt a little more austere from the street and then became warm and cozy on the interio,” says architect Eric Hughes.
The interior wall of the kitchen that contains the refrigerator and pantry happened to line up with a side window, so it stops short of extending the length of the space, creating an opening that visually and acoustically connects the kitchen and dining room.
The interior wall of the kitchen that contains the refrigerator and pantry happened to line up with a side window, so it stops short of extending the length of the space, creating an opening that visually and acoustically connects the kitchen and dining room.
The homeowners took charge with the interiors (running their selections by Spiers), and landed on polished concrete in the kitchen that features local aggregate mixed in.
The homeowners took charge with the interiors (running their selections by Spiers), and landed on polished concrete in the kitchen that features local aggregate mixed in.

23 more saves