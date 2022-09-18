SubscribeSign In
Collection by Theo Ephraim

kitchen

The cabinet doors are by Sarah Sherman Samuel for Semihandmade on Ikea boxes. The finish style is a modern take on traditional beadboard with cleaner lines and wider spacing.
Sarah worked with Cafe Appliances to bring her vision to life. The matte white appliances blend in with the rest of the home and the warm bronze appliance hardware adds just the right metallic accent.
Grayish-green cabinets introduce one of the two main colors in the space. The white quartz countertop and backsplash provide a clean, minimal aesthetic.
Traditional Saltillo tile are juxtaposed by warm, earthy tones throughout this bright, airy modern kitchen.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
Each bathroom features matte black hardware and oversized Phylrich rain shower heads.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
The leftmost cabinet above the Duravit bathtub (equipped with KWC fixtures) occupies the space where a doorway once lead into the living room, creating unnecessary traffic from the home’s public spaces through to the master bedroom.The new bathroom features a minimal palette of white and teak. “It’s able to hold up on boat decks so is good for a bathroom,” Klug says. It also makes the heated floor that much nicer to walk on in the morning. Photo by Eric Roth
Set against a freestanding wall, the bathtub is a zone of tranquility.
Lynch created a tactile material palette in the master bathroom, which includes plaster, tile, marble, peach-tinted glass, and natural brass.
In the bathroom of a London home, architects Archer + Braun implemented a Moroccan plaster technique and found an installer who specializes in tadelakt. "Tadelakt also has a nice tactile quality, is slightly textured, and just off-matte, so it reacts well to natural light," says cofounder Stuart Archer.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
In the bathroom, a small antique marble basin is nestled within a limed oak alcove.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The master bathroom features a coved tile ceiling, a custom walnut vanity, and a large soaking tub.
