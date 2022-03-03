SubscribeSign In
Kitchen

The proximity of the kitchen island, which seats four, makes it easy for the couple to serve dishes fresh from the stove.
Custom white oak cabinets provide plenty of storage space. The cabinets utilize push latches, as Amornpan didn't want any knobs or drawer pulls. Next to the ovens is a mini bar.
Custom white oak cabinets with push latches provide plenty of storage space.
Note Mansawataphaiboon cooks something up. The two narrow pullout cabinets to the right of the stove contain bottles of sauces, cooking oil, and condiments.
The new kitchen's sink (with a California Faucet fixture) and Corian counter open through operable La Cantina windows onto the pool area and an outdoor extension of the counter. Just beyond, David and Laurie's son Asher takes a plunge.
The materiality of the new staircase on the main level—glass and white oak—makes the area feel open and spacious. The skinny ceramic vase in the foreground is one of the few pieces that survived the fire.
The home’s kitchen features a bold, earthy mix of colors and textures—the quartzite counters, Venetian plaster kitchen hood, Zellige tile backsplash, and natural wood millwork come together to create a warm and inviting space. “The juxtaposition of the old, Moroccan Zellige tile against the new Marvin windows is a really nice design moment,” says Carly.
While much of the home is outfitted with concealed storage, the owners wanted this area of their kitchen to feel airy and open.
The kitchen island, which is from Reform, is accented with custom bar stools.
They selected panel-ready appliances from Fisher and Pico for a modern, slick look. Carlos was also adamant on opting for an induction cooktop: “I'm sorry to all the people who consider themselves home chefs, but I'm a big fan of induction. I cook quesadillas and scrambled eggs. I'm not making beef bourguignon,” says Carlos. "My friends have all these beautiful six-burner Viking stoves and it's like everything falls into the stove. Cleaning it is a nightmare. I'm all about efficiency. So I just finish cooking, spray it down, move on, and it looks great.”
The arched doorways throughout the home are all new additions that the couple chose to feel akin to a Spanish-style hacienda.
The dining room is fronted by the dry kitchen counter, which enjoys a view of the tree at the planter and light from the skylight above.
The owners asked for caesarstone counters in the kitchen, which best highlights the homes mix of light and wood. White conversion varnish was used on the sink side of the island for durability, with wood on the side of entertainment.
Two large windows illuminate the kitchen with natural light.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
