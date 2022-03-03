They selected panel-ready appliances from Fisher and Pico for a modern, slick look. Carlos was also adamant on opting for an induction cooktop: “I'm sorry to all the people who consider themselves home chefs, but I'm a big fan of induction. I cook quesadillas and scrambled eggs. I'm not making beef bourguignon,” says Carlos. "My friends have all these beautiful six-burner Viking stoves and it's like everything falls into the stove. Cleaning it is a nightmare. I'm all about efficiency. So I just finish cooking, spray it down, move on, and it looks great.”