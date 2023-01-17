This white Miele model is designed to blend seamlessly into white kitchen cabinetry. The brand’s patented Knock2Open technology does away with handles, allowing for a completely flush façade that users tap twice to gain access. It comes equipped with an adjustable cutlery tray and interior LED lights, and it automatically recognizes how full the load is and adjusts energy and water use accordingly. It is also one of the quietest dishwashers available at 38 decibels.