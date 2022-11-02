Dwell House
Collection by
Jason McEntee
Kitchen
View
5
Photos
Dining area and full kitchen with Viking Gas Range and Miele Refrigerator
The floors in the open-plan living area, kitchen and dining area are reclaimed longleaf pine. The ceiling beams are also salvaged pine.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The cast-in-place concrete site wall that pierces the volume frames the entry and serves as the kitchen backsplash. The kitchen appliances are by Fisher & Paykel.
