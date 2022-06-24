Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Masi flipped the design of a traditional home and placed the common areas on the second level for the best ocean views. The kitchen cabinetry is custom-made, and a Thermador range sits on the island.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.