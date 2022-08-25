SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jinny J

Kitchen

View 8 Photos
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
The drop ceiling was removed to make the kitchen feel larger, and Troy RLM kitchen lights were installed above it.
Concrete Collaborative terrazzo slabs top the kitchen counters.
Concrete Collaborative terrazzo slabs top the kitchen counters.
The tile! The marble!
The tile! The marble!
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
A brick plinth serves as a kitchen island. Below lies an integrated mini bar.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.
Open shelves, sourced from Rejuvenation, don’t feel as heavy as the upper cabinets installed before.