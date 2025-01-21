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Collection by Julie Burstein

Kitchen

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The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dish washer, and a combination washer/dryer.
The ADU features custom built-cabinetry, a kitchenette with a hidden-panel dish washer, and a combination washer/dryer.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
Expansive windows connect interior living spaces the wild outdoors right outside.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
"The homeowner describing that he loved the mossy, fern understory brought the idea to my mind to be up in the trees," says architect Russ Tyson.
ApplePly plywood is made in Eugene, Oregon, in a nod to the Pacific Northwest, where Peter and Georgia are from.
ApplePly plywood is made in Eugene, Oregon, in a nod to the Pacific Northwest, where Peter and Georgia are from.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The loft, built over the bedroom, is accessible by ladder. In the main living area, Ben chose Pertola Paint's Training Wheels—an espresso-tinted blank tone—for the walls.
The loft, built over the bedroom, is accessible by ladder. In the main living area, Ben chose Pertola Paint's Training Wheels—an espresso-tinted blank tone—for the walls.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
The walls, floor, and ceiling are all covered in waterproof lime plaster, Mortex by Beal.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry with transparent doors helps keep the space light and airy, as does a lower open shelf for tea, sugar and other everyday essentials.
The new kitchen is light and bright, with dark green Reform cabinets to provide a grounding energy. "We wanted colors that were calming and soothing, and it's almost got a PNW vibe,
The new kitchen is light and bright, with dark green Reform cabinets to provide a grounding energy. "We wanted colors that were calming and soothing, and it's almost got a PNW vibe,
Wood cabinetry from Merit Kitchens has a vertical, plank-like finish. Black iron handles tie in with the window frames. “We didn’t need fancy details,” says Nigel.
Wood cabinetry from Merit Kitchens has a vertical, plank-like finish. Black iron handles tie in with the window frames. “We didn’t need fancy details,” says Nigel.