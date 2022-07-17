SubscribeSign In
Recycled timbers are used throughout the home from the curved bench to the joinery in the kitchen. The kitchen also connects to a cold-store walk-in pantry that’s cooled with an in-slab ventilation pipe funneling cool under-house air.
Photographer Richie Davis occupies the 700-square-foot studio upstairs.
The kitchen is now part of the large open living space. The 1960s Hygena formica cabinets in Polyester Pumpkin were a vintage find. The white pendants are from IKEA and the blue is from Habitat.
An IdeaPaint wall in full effect in a family's kitchen. The company, which is exhibiting at Dwell on Design (booth #1009), is recruiting their onsite artist, Derek Cascio, to create a special wall for kids to color and scribble on in the Modern Family Pavilion (booth #901) Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31.
The family dog, Bruno, "loves to nap by the fireplace,
A kitchenette in the ADU is matte black with shelves matching the walls to recess into the background.
A closer look at the renovated kitchen, which features a large picture window and a beloved chandelier that once hung in the couple's first Berlin apartment.
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
The Ferry Building shop displays seasonal goods as well as items from some of Heath’s most popular collections. The backsplash is Heath dual glaze tile in tones of blue that creates a dynamic pattern and hints at the water that collects in the sink.
Before: SHED redesigned the kitchen as a series of interconnected functional zones, which are linked by a continuous kitchen counter. This approach allowed the architects to increase usable space without modifying the house’s exterior. It also helped to visually connect the kitchen with the living area, while still maintaining separation via the walnut plywood cabinets and solid walnut eating counter, which serve as partitions.
A galley-style kitchen is tucked away at the side of the house, but accessible from the main living areas.
Painted arches in contrasting colors are found throughout the apartment; the arched motif is repeated in wood in the kitchen.
The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
This lovely kitchen features laminate cabinets by Danish brand Reform.
Modern cabinet finger pulls in bright and shiny chrome dot the drawers in this sleek kitchen in Venice, California.
Fitted out in custom concrete bench tops are Voodoo by Colour Concrete Systems and custom shelving, the luxury kitchen was built with integrated appliances for a streamlined appearance.
Amy worked with Josh Tomlinson of Tomlinson Woodworks to craft the island, which is as much of a showpiece as it is for storage. He also did the cabinetry.
