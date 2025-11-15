In the kitchen, Unfold Pendants by Muuto hang above the Silestone countertops and Svelti Counter Stools by Article.
The kitchen includes a Wolfe range, a faucet and sink by The Galley, and a hidden Sub-Zero refrigerator to the left of the range. The backsplash tile is by Heath Ceramics.
The architects brought more light into the kitchen by including a window behind the sink. It wasn’t a nice view, so they installed open shelving in front of it: birch plywood attached to threaded rods hung from structural wood and steel.
Matt (a solutions engineer) and Leah (a medical writer) Ray met at the University of Texas Austin—coincidentally the same school where architects José Minguell and Laura McQuary met years earlier.
Cement Elegance completed the extra-long BBQ counter at the back of the lounge, overlooking a green screen of bamboo. The seating is the Hee Stool by HAY. Furnishings and decor cost around $6,000.
The open-air section of the ribbon window is lined in aluminum.
The new kitchen features ceiling-to-countertop tiles in a grid pattern, which reappears throughout the home. The globe flush mount overhead is from Anthropologie, while the hardware is from Altas Homewares and Alno Hardware.
Niki and Gustavo splurged on more permanent finishes and budgeted on items, like faucets and shelves, that could be easily upgraded over time.
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
An arched opening was added to connect the kitchen and breakfast nook, and gain sightlines to the yard. Seamus refinished the fireplace mantle and added square zellige Zia tile in ‘Nana’s Lipstick’ to the surround. Gubi Semi Pendants hang over the island, and the sink has a Devol Ionian Bridge Tap.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
Plants spill over the steel shelf above the copper-covered island bench, adding to the kitchen's cocktail bar vibe.
White oak cabinetry and concrete countertops by Béton Johnstone make for a sleek, streamlined kitchen design.
The backsplash is covered in G120 Lemon Ice tile by Heath Ceramics.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The team added about 350 square feet to the lower level, via a sunken living room that's at grade with the backyard. There's now a built-in desk for the children where the back wall used to be, cabinet storage, and stairs down to the living room.
The architects also removed a wall and replaced it with low casework and built-in shelves slotted between the posts. This allows light to flow through the entry and gives the owners an opportunity to display their ceramics collection.