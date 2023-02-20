SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sharin Martin

Kitchen 2/22/2023

View 4 Photos
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
The cabin, comprised of just wood and glass, feels especially cozy when the stove is lit.
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino facade
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino facade
Kitchen and dining area: The homeowners wanted a simple and durable material palette.
Kitchen and dining area: The homeowners wanted a simple and durable material palette.