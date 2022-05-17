The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.