Kitchen

"I've always liked a Japanese style tatami platform bed. It has a super simple backboard and frame and I like how it sits low to the ground. We also wanted to have a king size. We felt really lucky to find one for a great price on Etsy."
Emma keeps only a small and valued selection of beloved books and items.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
All of the furnishings are by Uruguayan designers. The wooden console and iron-framed sofa are from Estudio Diario, the black metal chairs are from Estudio Claro, and the round dining table is from Samic.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
The living room once had low ceilings, but moving the insulation to the roof plane allowed for dramatic plays of volume and light.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Smith worried about the galley kitchen. "I couldn't stop thinking, 'ugh, is this ok?' You only have one entrance and one exit, so once you're in there, you're trapped.
The bathroom features a custom concrete sink from Caesarstone and a vanity base from Ikea accented with customized panels.
At 1,026 square feet, being conscious of clutter can be particularly pertinent. Small storage hacks, like this tidy spice and wine rack in the kitchen, save time and repeated headaches in the long run.
The staircase is made from teak.
Simple materials are used throughout the house.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The organic curve of the staircase borrows its form from nature—one of several biophilic design moves that increases resonance with the natural environment.
Another ask? The couple wanted separate showers. While the architects thought it would be difficult to pull off, they were able to thanks to a floating wall "which gives a sense of privacy and skylight,
The 514-square-foot garage with Darren’s studio is on the alley at the rear of the property, with views into the nearby park, and connects to the main house via a private courtyard. “Being in the city, we wanted to feel like there was a sense of privacy and quiet, which you don't always get,” says Monika, about the couple’s desire for a backyard courtyard between the two buildings. The garage is covered in the same exterior Hardi Panel as the main house, and also has a green roof.
The exterior materials, including board-formed concrete and Hardi Panel, comply with strict building codes that required noncombustible materials in the narrow setbacks. “The exterior cladding to me lay against the house in the same way a record lays against the wall above the stereo,” says Darren.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
