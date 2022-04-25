SubscribeSign In
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
The expanded kitchen has a large central island, with room for prep, seating, storage, and cooking. The cabinetry is a mix of wood, Shinnoki Milk Oak, and white fronts, Fenix NTM Bianco Kos. The terrazzo counters are by Concrete Collaborative. There are two types of tiles: the Mutina Rombini fluted tile on the island and Cepac Krave Sugar Tiles on the backsplash. “It looks very mid-century modern,” says Blaine of the backsplash tile. “But in this application, it also adds that little touch of depth that I think is really important to making the house feel interesting.” The counter stools are from Hay.
A simple kitchen gives way to a vintage dining table, one of many pieces Zara and James found online. Sliding glass doors help bring the outside in.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
Kitchen at island with views of rear yard deck and dining room beyond
Alternate view of kitchen which shows custom millwork and continuous wood backsplash which creates an effortlessly seamless effect.
Edwardian Renovation - Kitchen
In the office, existing track lighting illuminates cabinetry covered in Lemon Bar by Miller Paint.
Accessible Kitchen
Kitchen cabinets in Japanese elm are topped with Calacatta marble and wraparound concrete for the island.
In the renovated kitchen, a Lacanche range is surrounded by built-in storage. A state-of-the-art wall-mounted ES2 Strietman brass-and-copper espresso maker by Dutch designer Wouter Strietman adds a jewelry-like touch to the cook space.
Luster also restored the dining room woodwork, which became warped after an earlier remodel.
Vintage lover Sarah Benson worked with local firm Bright Designlab to gently update her 1925 home in Portland, Oregon. In the kitchen, Moroccan cement tiles featuring a blue Hex Dot pattern by Popham Designs cover the floor.
Stem green subway tiles, crisp against white marble countertops, unite this kitchen's island and galley counter.
An original boiler the designers discovered during the renovation was kept in the kitchen as decoration. The counter is white pine, and the green tiles were sourced from Can Benito a studio in Mallorca.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
