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Kitchen
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
"It's easy to get caught up in trendy design, and that's a trap that will usually lead to you wishing you 'hadn't done that' a few years down the line," Becky says. "If you're looking to create a space that will stand the test of time, stick with a neutral color palette and natural materials." The Forchette 12 chandelier was custom-made by Materia.
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