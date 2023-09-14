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Collection by Renata Polakova

Kitchen

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The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
The kitchen features a curved wall from which the island organically extends, both with a microcement finish. The Hinterland Stools are by Australian designer Daniel Boddam.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
They installed an IKEA kitchen with dark beige quartz composite countertops and matte black cabinets that contrast with the glossy wall tile.
Lighting alignments were carefully considered to account for the layout of Richard's existing midcentury modern furniture collection.
Lighting alignments were carefully considered to account for the layout of Richard's existing midcentury modern furniture collection.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
A blue Hay Petit BonBon light fixture hangs in the stairwell.
A blue Hay Petit BonBon light fixture hangs in the stairwell.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
About this part of the kitchen, Chanel says, "We just had a fun with the radius corners in this space. Functionally speaking, we are rounding that corner a hundred times a day, so it's great for running children or clumsy people like me.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
Underfoot, the architects added terracotta tile that runs from inside to out, creating further continuity and grounding the home in a natural material. Since being on MasterChef Brasil, Greg has been producing more Instagram tutorials with the new kitchen as set, with Fred and the children often pitching in to help behind the scenes.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
Schoolhouse Luna Cord pendant lights hang above the square island in the kitchen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
The prefabricated modules of each of the three villas are joined together in a U-shape; the formation facilitates privacy and views of the landscape.
The prefabricated modules of each of the three villas are joined together in a U-shape; the formation facilitates privacy and views of the landscape.
The large pocket doors of Mandeville Canyon House open up the corner of the living room to the concrete terrace and lawn beyond. This house, designed by Dutton Architects, is perfect for informal living and taking advantage of the southern California climate.
The large pocket doors of Mandeville Canyon House open up the corner of the living room to the concrete terrace and lawn beyond. This house, designed by Dutton Architects, is perfect for informal living and taking advantage of the southern California climate.
The designers painted beams and columns a pale shade of pink that contrasts with olive green walls and chairs in the dining room.
The designers painted beams and columns a pale shade of pink that contrasts with olive green walls and chairs in the dining room.
"It's easy to get caught up in trendy design, and that's a trap that will usually lead to you wishing you 'hadn't done that' a few years down the line," Becky says. "If you're looking to create a space that will stand the test of time, stick with a neutral color palette and natural materials." The Forchette 12 chandelier was custom-made by Materia.
"It's easy to get caught up in trendy design, and that's a trap that will usually lead to you wishing you 'hadn't done that' a few years down the line," Becky says. "If you're looking to create a space that will stand the test of time, stick with a neutral color palette and natural materials." The Forchette 12 chandelier was custom-made by Materia.
An elegant timber screen at the kitchen maintains a sense of porosity, as well as lets in light and breeze while filtering kitchen mess or activity. The tactility of the Carl Hansen Wishbone dining chairs matches the kitchen screen panels.
An elegant timber screen at the kitchen maintains a sense of porosity, as well as lets in light and breeze while filtering kitchen mess or activity. The tactility of the Carl Hansen Wishbone dining chairs matches the kitchen screen panels.

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