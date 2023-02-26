Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Faye Williams

kitchen

View 36 Photos
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
Nick redid the kitchen, adding custom tile from Mexican brand Lofa to break of the home’s swaths of wood.
Quynh-Vy and her sisters Tuvy Pham and Yenvy Pham share a laugh while folding shrimp dumplings. “I wanted a kitchen big enough for everyone to gather in,” says Quynh-Vy, “but even though it’s big, it feels warm and intimate. It draws everyone in.”
Quynh-Vy and her sisters Tuvy Pham and Yenvy Pham share a laugh while folding shrimp dumplings. “I wanted a kitchen big enough for everyone to gather in,” says Quynh-Vy, “but even though it’s big, it feels warm and intimate. It draws everyone in.”
Seattle-based Shed Architecture &amp; Design worked with kitchen systems company Space Theory to create Quynh-Vy’s dream kitchen, complete with pink cabinets, open walnut shelving, and a 12-foot marble island.
Seattle-based Shed Architecture &amp; Design worked with kitchen systems company Space Theory to create Quynh-Vy’s dream kitchen, complete with pink cabinets, open walnut shelving, and a 12-foot marble island.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
The team dropped the ceiling in the kitchen in order to be able to run lines for the air conditioner. The curved wall around the banquette conceals HVAC for the living room.
"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
"Because the site is almost completely under tree cover, there was initial concern about the interiors being too dark,
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Modern Windsor chairs by Hay surround an oak extension table by Ethnicraft. “You flip a lever and it gets larger,” Lachapelle says. The original plan called for a center island, but the owners wanted the flexibility of a table they could also use as a prep surface. The oak cabinet behind the sofa is on casters for additional utility. “We can even use it outside,” the husband says.
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.
Bovee and Kirkpatrick eat at the table he designed. The cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Bosch; Bren Reis of Earthbound industries made the cabinets.
Hess combined a John Boos butcher-block table with a piece carved by local wood sculptor Vince Skelly to create a sculptural kitchen island. "As soon as [Skelly] brought that in there, [Charlie and Todd's] little daughter hopped up on it and owned it. So, that's where she hangs out in the kitchen," says Hess.
Hess combined a John Boos butcher-block table with a piece carved by local wood sculptor Vince Skelly to create a sculptural kitchen island. "As soon as [Skelly] brought that in there, [Charlie and Todd's] little daughter hopped up on it and owned it. So, that's where she hangs out in the kitchen," says Hess.
Taking inspiration from the popular Japanese film <i>My Neighbor Totoro</i>, Sydney firm CplusC Architectural Workshop renovated a four-bedroom family residence to celebrate the importance of human relationships and a connection with the natural world. A rear extension with a spacious, open-plan living area connects to an outdoor deck and landscaped backyard.
My Neighbor Totoro
The Invisacook induction range sits beneath the porcelain countertops, giving the couple, who love to cook together, a few extra feet of prep space. The architects removed the original hinges on the cabinets, replacing them with a hidden version that modernizes the look.
The Invisacook induction range sits beneath the porcelain countertops, giving the couple, who love to cook together, a few extra feet of prep space. The architects removed the original hinges on the cabinets, replacing them with a hidden version that modernizes the look.
Oak cabinetry and reclaimed Corian counters provide rich textures in the sunlight-filled kitchen.
Oak cabinetry and reclaimed Corian counters provide rich textures in the sunlight-filled kitchen.
Leah placed a mirror in the kitchen side splash to extend the space and reflect natural light from the front windows.
Leah placed a mirror in the kitchen side splash to extend the space and reflect natural light from the front windows.
The walls are covered in Roman Clay in a blue ‘Lisbon’ color, from Portola Paints. “The hue of the blues was really inspired by the lake, and the surrounding nature,” says Gallois. Nordic II Bedside Tables from Ethnicraft sit besdie a Nest Bed via DWR, with VL38 Wall Lights by Louis Poulsen.
The walls are covered in Roman Clay in a blue ‘Lisbon’ color, from Portola Paints. “The hue of the blues was really inspired by the lake, and the surrounding nature,” says Gallois. Nordic II Bedside Tables from Ethnicraft sit besdie a Nest Bed via DWR, with VL38 Wall Lights by Louis Poulsen.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.
A skylight was added to bring in more light, and the existing ceilings painted Benjamin Moore ‘Black Tar’ for contrast. The island pendant is the Schoolhouse Ray 17” Pendant and the stools are the Artek Aalto High Chair K65.

16 more saves