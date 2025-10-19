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Collection by Rebecca Martin

kitchen

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One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
One of the splurges of the project, two walls of combed Alaskan Yellow Pine backing the patio, provide an interesting visual contrast to the dark Hardie siding. West Elm furniture adds a modern touch.
Homeowner Oliver built the house himself, with his business partner Chase and guidance from Plural’s director of constructability, Scott McDonald. A firefighter by trade and co-owner of a millwork business on the side, Oliver framed the structure, installed the windows, ran the electrical and plumbing, and built all the cabinetry.
Homeowner Oliver built the house himself, with his business partner Chase and guidance from Plural’s director of constructability, Scott McDonald. A firefighter by trade and co-owner of a millwork business on the side, Oliver framed the structure, installed the windows, ran the electrical and plumbing, and built all the cabinetry.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is crafted from rift-sawn white oak and was built by homeowner Oliver.
The cabinetry in the kitchen is crafted from rift-sawn white oak and was built by homeowner Oliver.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
In the living room, a wood stove keeps temperatures cozy. The artwork (of the ill-fated St. Francis Dam and reservoir) is by Al Stone, as is the built-in stove platform and bench seat. The sofa is from Blu Dot, the vintage Risom Lounge Chairs from Knoll and pillows by Kiriko Made.
The Ikea cabinet doors have pulls by Schoolhouse, and are paired with custom shelving by Al Stone. The backsplash tile is Zenia Solar Fielde Matte by Bedrosians. The pottery is by the Los Angeles studio Kat and Roger.
The Ikea cabinet doors have pulls by Schoolhouse, and are paired with custom shelving by Al Stone. The backsplash tile is Zenia Solar Fielde Matte by Bedrosians. The pottery is by the Los Angeles studio Kat and Roger.
The Tracy family gathers in their Jamestown, Rhode Island, home's sunlit dining room, where the one-wall kitchen can be seen in the background, chosen for its space-saving quality. Fisher & Paykel appliances are paneled in the same wood as the custom cabinetry.
The Tracy family gathers in their Jamestown, Rhode Island, home's sunlit dining room, where the one-wall kitchen can be seen in the background, chosen for its space-saving quality. Fisher & Paykel appliances are paneled in the same wood as the custom cabinetry.
The contemporary extension awaits at the rear of the home, housing a bright, open-plan kitchen and dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure ample natural light sweeps in.
The contemporary extension awaits at the rear of the home, housing a bright, open-plan kitchen and dining room. Floor-to-ceiling windows ensure ample natural light sweeps in.
The light-soaked kitchen and breakfast nook are accented with a blue rug from Anthropologie, pottery from Portugal, and a custom bench seat from Etsy.
The light-soaked kitchen and breakfast nook are accented with a blue rug from Anthropologie, pottery from Portugal, and a custom bench seat from Etsy.
In the open-plan kitchen and dining room, Mandy recreated a central storage wall she had also devised for their previous apartment to organize, and hide, the couple’s belongings.
In the open-plan kitchen and dining room, Mandy recreated a central storage wall she had also devised for their previous apartment to organize, and hide, the couple’s belongings.
High transom windows preserve privacy from neighbors while letting in light. “You're very close to your neighbors, but I was just really struck by the sense of community that you have in a houseboat neighborhood,” says David. “There are unique challenges that are also opportunities, to live small and be close to people you live near.”
High transom windows preserve privacy from neighbors while letting in light. “You're very close to your neighbors, but I was just really struck by the sense of community that you have in a houseboat neighborhood,” says David. “There are unique challenges that are also opportunities, to live small and be close to people you live near.”
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
The original plans showed cabinetry placement along the pony wall, and Cover Architecture and EEK Studio gave it unique detailing.
The original plans showed cabinetry placement along the pony wall, and Cover Architecture and EEK Studio gave it unique detailing.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
As a practicing architect for over 30 years, Scott looked to his network to help take on the project and, to an extent, mitigate the budget. “I’ve described this house as less of a construction project, and more of an Amish barn raising.”
As a practicing architect for over 30 years, Scott looked to his network to help take on the project and, to an extent, mitigate the budget. “I’ve described this house as less of a construction project, and more of an Amish barn raising.”
Instead of damaging the original exposed beams by scraping off the years of leftover paint, the beams now show the history of the home and are paired with new wood elements, such as the closet built-in, flooring, and vanity.
Instead of damaging the original exposed beams by scraping off the years of leftover paint, the beams now show the history of the home and are paired with new wood elements, such as the closet built-in, flooring, and vanity.

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