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kitchen
Homeowner Oliver built the house himself, with his business partner Chase and guidance from Plural’s director of constructability, Scott McDonald. A firefighter by trade and co-owner of a millwork business on the side, Oliver framed the structure, installed the windows, ran the electrical and plumbing, and built all the cabinetry.
High transom windows preserve privacy from neighbors while letting in light. “You're very close to your neighbors, but I was just really struck by the sense of community that you have in a houseboat neighborhood,” says David. “There are unique challenges that are also opportunities, to live small and be close to people you live near.”
The kitchen’s large island is the heart of the home, bringing guests and family together. “The kids love prepping food, coloring, and just chatting with us,” says Leah. “At all times in the day, if someone is in the kitchen, the little ones will gather at the island and get involved in whatever we are doing. It’s sweet that they love being with us in these moments.”
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