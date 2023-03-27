SubscribeSign In
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kitchen cabinetry is crafted from regional Douglas Fir, offering a welcoming balance of clean lines and textural warmth. </span>
Interior apartment with ensuite bathroom in bedroom
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The resulting design acquired its own flow, full of colorful narrative, spirited counterpoint, and anecdote. Now, in place of dark, disconnected spaces, outdoor rooms echo luminous indoor ones, and experimental filmmaker Laura Purdy and her family’s eclectic collections of art and personal artifacts share space with flashes of pattern and interior planes of saffron and pink stucco.
Beside the coffee bar in the kitchen, a artwork by Mike Saijo is displayed above a custom leather-upholstered banquette. The team chose soapstone for the island and the counter.
