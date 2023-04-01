Kitchen
Cranston collaborated with project designer John A. Turturro and builder Bryan Henson of Allen Associates on the 2,400-square-foot house. The architect of record is Larry Graves of Alliance Design Group. Eco-conscious materials were key: In the kitchen, Poggenpohl cabinets were chosen for their recycled wood content and for the company’s low-waste factory efficiency. The Sub-Zero Wolf refrigerator uses less energy than a 100-watt light bulb. Roche Bobois Ublo barstools pull up to the kitchen island; a Reduced fixture from Louis Poulsen hangs above. The dining area features a Lunch Time dining table and Chabada chairs, also from Roche Bobois. To learn more about the Cranston Residence project and its players, please visit www.3palmsproject.com
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
