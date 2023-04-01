SubscribeSign In
Cranston collaborated with project designer John A. Turturro and builder Bryan Henson of Allen Associates on the 2,400-square-foot house. The architect of record is Larry Graves of Alliance Design Group. Eco-conscious materials were key: In the kitchen, Poggenpohl cabinets were chosen for their recycled wood content and for the company’s low-waste factory efficiency. The Sub-Zero Wolf refrigerator uses less energy than a 100-watt light bulb. Roche Bobois Ublo barstools pull up to the kitchen island; a Reduced fixture from Louis Poulsen hangs above. The dining area features a Lunch Time dining table and Chabada chairs, also from Roche Bobois. To learn more about the Cranston Residence project and its players, please visit www.3palmsproject.com
This Washington DC row-house conversion maintains an industrial feel courtesy of brick walls, dark woods and a fiery red backsplash wall.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
The Anton Mini wall sconces in the entrance hall are also by Volker Haug.
The bright and airy kitchen is comprised of Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.
The couple requested deep drawers that would make it easy to store all of their appliances and kitchenware. "We're avid cooks," Janet says.
If you find a particular tile with black accents, do like Tim and Merrill Melideo and work with the shade throughout your kitchen.
"The owners wanted to stay away from marble for durability reasons and didn’t like the look of a lot of traditional granites,
A view back to the living area from the kitchen in the rear extension through the picture window.
The kitchen features timber cabinetry in the same olive green colour as the front door and the walls in the master bedroom.
“We really wanted the materials in the house to feel very of-the-place,” says Lamaster. The architects hunted down domestic stone—like the Vermont marble used for countertops.
The kitchen island and attached table are a custom design in a natural stone called Elba Blue Marble.
The sleek marble island pops against the black cabinetry—all of which was custom designed for the space. The rear countertop is made from black Zimbabwe granite. The flooring is oak timber in a custom 320 mm width.
The bespoke marble table extends from the island and is flanked by elegant Bodystuhl chairs from Gebrüder Thonet Vienna. Johnny B. Good pendant lights by Ingo Maurer hang from above.
To accommodate the height of one of the homeowners, all of the kitchen and bathroom counters were raised up two inches higher than usual. A black band runs along the bottom of the cabinetry to prop up the standard-sized appliances to the proper height. A custom copper kitchen backsplash and vent hood, courtesy of metalwork artist Thomas Studio and Foundry, is a response to the rammed earth, nodding to the fiery oranges while infusing the space with a very different satiny-metal texture. “It’s really a sculptural element,” says Corral.
