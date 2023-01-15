Dwell House
Collection by
iwan
Kinderzimmer
View
9
Photos
In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar & Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
The ground level is also outfitted with bunks and concrete flooring. “There’s a casual flow to the spaces,” says Montalba.
The child's room has a bunk bed and study area.
Large windows, partially screened by perforated steel, make for an airy master bedroom, which exhibits more bespoke oak cabinetry.
An en-suite bathroom, walk-in closet, and window seat complete the bedroom. A bridge leads to a guest room, a family bathroom, and two linked children's bedrooms.
