Kimberly ES

Gardiner Architects clad the bungalow in timber shiplap and sheet metal. "The external form of the Californian bungalow had the defining feature of the typical gabled roof," says the firm. "The roof of the new section takes the vernacular form of the gables offset from the retained roof. We liked this sensitive approach that saw the new extension not dominating the existing. In a sense, it could've always been there."
The firm retained the roughly 1,400 square feet of the original, single-story Victorian home built in 1904.
"The original Californian bungalow was advertised as ‘quiet at the end of a cul-de-sac.’ We wanted to change that," said Welsch. The new home is divided into four zones, with the existing bungalow now dedicated to children and guests with two bedrooms, a playroom, and bathrooms. "Every zone has its own outdoor space," said Welsch; the front room opens onto the front yard.
Kennon+ expanded and renovated a celebrity couple’s home into an impressive Melbourne mullet.
Victorian terrace homes may be the norm in Melbourne, but Ripple House by FMD Architects stands out with a geometric addition that expands the floor plan for a couple nearing retirement and their two dogs.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Carter Williamson Architects preserves the heritage facade of a 100-year-old dwelling in Annandale while imbuing the interiors with pastel hues and rounded details.
