Kids' Rooms We Love

Kids' rooms often tread transitionary territory when it comes to modern design. What might be good for a five-month-old may not work well to when he or she is five years old. The residents of these seven houses found ways to accommodate their growing broods while still maintaining their unique aesthetic sensibilities (ie. not succumbing to a toy-strewn existence). With clever space-efficient structures that subdivide rooms to ample storage that makes it easy for kids to clean up after themselves to bright textiles that can easily be swaped out when the wee one no longer likes them, there's no shortage of ingeneuity in the slideshow that follows, a follow-up to our popular round-up from 2009.