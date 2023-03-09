Kennebec
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
“The fact that Kolbe had the VistaLuxe AL LINE with the aluminum interior and exterior was a big driver,” said Sara. The finished aluminum requires very little maintenance. The frames’ insulated thermal barrier and dual-glazed Low-E glass enhance condensation resistance and energy performance in the hot summers and cold winters.
Jeremy noted that one of his favorite perspectives in the house is found in “this interstitial space between the primary bedroom wing and the great room. It’s kind of a flex space with a long counter along the wall, where the family can sit at their computers and get stuff done. At the end of that space is a reading nook with a bench seat and this large window that has a great view down to the lake and into the wooded area. It’s a great example of how you can maximize the use of these hallway.”
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
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