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Kennebec

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Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
Three primary bedrooms look out at the deck below and the lake beyond.
Three primary bedrooms look out at the deck below and the lake beyond.
The home was partially designed around a large glacial boulder.
The home was partially designed around a large glacial boulder.
Views from the lake up to the house.
Views from the lake up to the house.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
Kolbe‘s VistaLuxe AL LINE help keep the newly added primary suite sun-drenched.
Kolbe‘s VistaLuxe AL LINE help keep the newly added primary suite sun-drenched.
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
The ground pool level of the house features a game room, entertaining area, wet bar, and gym for the young family of five.
A stainless steel spiral staircase leads to the roof deck where the homeowners can reminisce about the Cloud Forests of Ecuador.
A stainless steel spiral staircase leads to the roof deck where the homeowners can reminisce about the Cloud Forests of Ecuador.
The renovated roof features five-foot overhangs to provide interior and exterior shade without obstructing the magnificent views.
The renovated roof features five-foot overhangs to provide interior and exterior shade without obstructing the magnificent views.
“The fact that Kolbe had the VistaLuxe AL LINE with the aluminum interior and exterior was a big driver,” said Sara. The finished aluminum requires very little maintenance. The frames’ insulated thermal barrier and dual-glazed Low-E glass enhance condensation resistance and energy performance in the hot summers and cold winters.
“The fact that Kolbe had the VistaLuxe AL LINE with the aluminum interior and exterior was a big driver,” said Sara. The finished aluminum requires very little maintenance. The frames’ insulated thermal barrier and dual-glazed Low-E glass enhance condensation resistance and energy performance in the hot summers and cold winters.
Jeremy noted that one of his favorite perspectives in the house is found in “this interstitial space between the primary bedroom wing and the great room. It’s kind of a flex space with a long counter along the wall, where the family can sit at their computers and get stuff done. At the end of that space is a reading nook with a bench seat and this large window that has a great view down to the lake and into the wooded area. It’s a great example of how you can maximize the use of these hallway.”
Jeremy noted that one of his favorite perspectives in the house is found in “this interstitial space between the primary bedroom wing and the great room. It’s kind of a flex space with a long counter along the wall, where the family can sit at their computers and get stuff done. At the end of that space is a reading nook with a bench seat and this large window that has a great view down to the lake and into the wooded area. It’s a great example of how you can maximize the use of these hallway.”
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
“Most spaces, you’re looking outside. I love pretty much every angle,” said Sara. “The views created are of the property, the trees and nature. It’s really neat to see the outdoor environment change when you’re inside this house. You can see the leaves, whether they’re green or it’s fall or they’re completely gone because it’s winter.”
Kolbe Windows &amp; Doors began in 1946 as a two-brother team based in Wisconsin. Today, it is one of the nation’s leading window and door manufacturers known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
Kolbe Windows &amp; Doors began in 1946 as a two-brother team based in Wisconsin. Today, it is one of the nation’s leading window and door manufacturers known for superior quality, custom craftsmanship, attention to detail, as well as innovative and unique designs.
The site and existing driveway were minimally disturbed while relocating the garage and opening up the horizontal sight lines.
The site and existing driveway were minimally disturbed while relocating the garage and opening up the horizontal sight lines.
The renovation retained the existing footprint of the main living spaces, added a new primary bedroom suite, and relocated the garage.
The renovation retained the existing footprint of the main living spaces, added a new primary bedroom suite, and relocated the garage.
Lookout House
Lookout House
Glass box cantilever and large Douglas fir overhangs
Glass box cantilever and large Douglas fir overhangs

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