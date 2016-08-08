Ke‘ei Beach, Hawai'i Island

These beach houses on Ke‘ei Beach in Kealakekua Bay are situated in a truly magical place. With nearly an acre of grassy land and views of the pristine sandy beach, the homes blend naturally into their wonderfully preserved setting. Located in a historic region of the island, the famed Captain Cook monument is in view across Kealakekua Bay from the private lanai.

Quiet, serene and secluded, the sale of this property includes two TMKs, with a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Main beach house on one lot and a caretaker’s studio beach cottage on the other. Access the Ke‘ei surf break, watch the dolphins at Kealakekua Bay or whales during humpback whale season, and walk along the beach directly in front of the property to Queens’ Bath. Kealakekua Bay has spectacular pristine swimming & snorkeling all year.

29,161 sqft Land | 2,266 sqft Living 3BR / 3BA | Offered for $ 2.95M

