Katrín Sigurdardóttir’s Foundation at the Venice Biennale

Iceland, the land of the midnight sun and geological hot spots, will have its own floating stage at the Venice Biennale's 55th International Art Exhibition which officially opens on Saturday, June 1st. Artist Katrín Sigurdardóttir has created Foundation (2013), a site-specific sculptural installation for the Lavenderia/The Old Laundry at the Palazzo Zenobio in Dorsoduro—one of the six sestieri of Venice.

Created as the feature project for the Icelandic Pavilion, this 90 square meter tiled intervention features an ornate, baroque-inspired platform that references the spatial poetry and memory-laden surfaces of the Palazzo's gardens and passageways. Sigurdardottir is best known for her highly detailed renditions of place, both real and fictional, as well as her playful scale shifts that examine perspective and navigation. The invited artist worked with her team to incorporate artisan tile construction and hand crafting methods into the historic spaces. The project is born from Sigurdardottir's career-long exploration of concepts linked to architecture, urbanism, cartography, and landscape. In this instance the artist wanted to incorporate tile work, specifically, in order to explore how the surfaces might change over time due to the varying conditions of the project's future locations.