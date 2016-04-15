Kartell Takes on the Rocking Horse with a Super Kids' Line

The storied Italian brand asks its top talent to design for budding modernists.

At Salone del Mobile, Kartell's "Talking Minds" exhibition was an ode to the famed designers that the company works with, including Patricia Urquiola, Piero Lissoni, and Antonio Citterio. Many of the powerful voices associated with the brand contributed pieces to a new line for kids that launched at the show. Though Kartell has previously designed for kids—in fact, the brand's first chair, designed by Marco Zanuso and Richard Sapper in 1964, was for children—this is its first dedicated collection. We've shared a few highlights from the whimsical line here.